FBR launches new system for scanning consignments at ports

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Pakistan Customs Wing has introduced a new automated process in its WeBOC system for scanning containerized consignments of industrial raw materials for their speedy clearance at ports.

The introduction of Non-Intrusive Inspection System by Customs was a long awaited initiative aimed at replacing physical inspection of cargo and reducing the dwell time at ports by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices, the FBR said in a statement.

The Karachi Port and Port Qasim had Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of Japanese Government under JICA program in addition to the scanners of the terminal operators.

The Blue channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerized cargo based on RMS by using computer program targeting the suspected shipments.

The system shall operate without human intervention which is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters. The scheme is envisaged to reduce the physical examination of goods which is time consuming and costlier besides causing port congestion

The program has been implemented initially at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim with effect from 19th April, 2021 for industrial raw materials and drastic reduction in clearance time of such consignments has been observed.

