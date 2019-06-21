FBR launches online portals containing data of 53 million people

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar announced on Friday the launch of two online portals containing information about bank accounts, property and other data of about 53 million citizens.

“Data is spread over two portals of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR),” he said while addressing a press conference alongside FBR chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi.

“The portals contain information about bank accounts, properties, travel history and utilities of 53 million citizens,” he said, adding any citizen can access their own data on these portals.

Hammad Azhar said the incumbent government inaugurated the tax data integration system just in ten months’ time unlike previous governments which, he said, befooled the masses by making promises in this regard over the past decade.

Speaking on the occasion, Shabbar Zaidi stated in clear terms that the government will not extend the deadline of the asset declaration scheme at any cost.

He said the government would benefit from both the situations whether people avail the amnesty scheme or not.

The FBR chairman said tax data has been made available to the people today as citizens will now be able to get information through FBR and Nadra’s online database.

However, he said, one will not be able to get personal information about other person.

