FBR launches Urdu version of Customs Act, 1969

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the first Urdu Version of the Customs Act, 1969 for the convenience and benefit of the traders and the business community.

The version is updated till the June 30, 2018 and has been uploaded on the FBR website for easy access of the business community as well as general public, Radio Pakistan quoted FBR statement as saying.

This is a major initiative of FBR in line with the requirements of Article 1 of the Trade Facilitation Agreement which specifies the information required to be published and made available through internet in a non-discriminatory and easily accessible manner in order to enable the governments, traders and other interested parties to be acquainted with them.

Furthermore, the FBR has also complied with the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its landmark decision in Constitutional Petition No. 56 of 2003 to translate Federal as well as Provincial laws into Urdu in compliance of Article 251 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

