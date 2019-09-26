FBR told to decide Maryam’s appeal against tax notice in 30 days

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to decide PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s appeal against its notice for recovery of income support levy within 30 days.

Justice Ayesha A Malik was hearing a petition filed by the PML-N leader challenging a notice demanding over Rs1 million as income support levy tax for the year 2013.

Maryam’s lawyer contended before the court that an appeal against the tax notice was pending and pleaded the court to restrain the FBR from demanding the amount until a final decision in this regard is announced.

In a similar petition, the PML-N leader had stated that recovery of income support levy is violation of the country’s Constitution.

She argued that it was up to the provincial social welfare department to work towards the welfare of the public and that the Inland Revenue department lacked authority to impose and recover a tax in the name of social protection after the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Her counsel stated the PML-N leader had been asked to pay income support levy on her assets worth more than Rs317 million.

He demanded that the impugned notice be declared illegal and unlawful.

Comments

comments