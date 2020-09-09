FBR launches mobile app for filing income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: In order to facilitate filers to file their return with ease, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a user-friendly mobile application for filing income tax returns, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the online income tax returns form is available on FBR website. He said that currently, the application was available in English language only, however the board would consider launching its Urdu version to facilitate the maximum number of people.

“You will feel it very easy to use it and file income tax returns,” he said while responding to various queries of the journalists.

He said that the board would also introduce pre-filler forms to save consumers’ time in filing the information every time they fill the form.

He said that although the board was having real time integration with NADRA and was using its database for various purposes, however, said the FBR would not provide data of third-party to NADRA.

The board had also established help desks to provide assistance to the people who face difficulties in filing their returns, according to a statement released by FBR.

Spokesperson FBR, Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi said that the FBR had also added a new page in income tax filer application for traders to file their income tax return.

Furthermore, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also announced that the last date of filing income tax returns for the year 2020-21 will be September 30.

