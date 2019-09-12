ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has said that the revenue collection body will launch a mobile app for salaried persons to file tax returns on Friday, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shabbar Zaidi said that the mobile app will help citizens and salaried people to file their tax returns. He said that FBR decided to introduce the mobile app to facilitate the masses, business community and salaried people.

The chairman said that the app will make tax filing easy and less time consuming. He termed the mobile app a milestone towards complete digitalization of the tax system.

Read More: FBR introduces FASTER sales tax refund system

Earlier on August 29, in an unprecedented move, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had introduced a new Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refund (FASTER) system to facilitate the exporters.

According to FBR chief sales tax officer Hameed Memon, sales tax refund payments, under the new system, would be credited into the claimants’ bank accounts withing 72 hours.

He had said that the FBR introduced a new system to expedite the sales tax refund system and added that now export data would be verified online.

The officer had said that as soon as a refund payment order issued it would be forwarded to the State Bank of Pakistan for payment to the claimant.

Comments

comments