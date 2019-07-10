FBR details currency limitation for passengers traveling abroad

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions related to currency limitation for passengers traveling abroad.

As per details, passengers are prohibited to carry more than PKR 3000 and USD 10,000 to a foreign country at a time.

According to FBR notification, a five-year-old child may carry USD 1,000 or an equivalent foreign currency at a time, while a total of USD 6,000 or an equivalent foreign currency can be carried in a year.

Children above six years of age or less than 18 years may carry USD 5,000 or an equivalent foreign currency at a time, while a total of USD 30,000 or an equivalent foreign currency can be carried in a year.

Passengers above 18 years may carry USD 10,000 or an equivalent foreign currency at a time, while a total of USD 60,000 or an equivalent foreign currency can be carried in a year.

