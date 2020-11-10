FBR takes notice of extravagant wedding in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday took notice of the extravagant wedding of the daughter of a prominent Gujranwala industrialist, the video of which making rounds on social media.

As per details, the FBR issued notice to Gujranwala based industrialist and asked to submit a reply by November 16.

According to the Federal Board of Revenue, the wedding took place in Lahore from November 5 to 7.

A notice, under section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, has been issued to the above in order to ascertain withholding tax and legal action will be taken accordingly, the FBR stated.

Prominent singers have also performed at the wedding function.

