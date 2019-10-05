FBR to install Point of Sales Invoicing in big private hospitals, says Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi on Saturday said that the FBR is considering to install Point of Sales invoicing system in all big private hospitals and medical centres.

Zaidi in his tweet said a campaign will soon be launched in this regard.

FBR is seriously considering to install Point of Sales invoicing system in all ‘big private hospitals and medical centres’. A campaign for the same will start very soon. Tax collection from such centres is very disproportionate to charges recovered from patients. — Syed Shabbar Zaidi (@ShabarZaidi) October 5, 2019

He further said that the tax collection from private hospitals is very uneven to charges being recovered from patients.

On Friday, Shabbar Hussain Zaidi had said that it is incumbent on commercial users to be registered under Income tax laws.

Taking to the social media website, Twitter, Zaidi had said that the FBR was working diligently to increase the number of those registered under the income tax net.

He had also revealed that an aggressive campaign will kick-start from October 15 to reap desired results.

