Massive traffic crashes FBR portal of assets declaration

ISLAMABAD: The portal designated for Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 on the website of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has crashed owing to the influx of people trying to access the site.

As per details received by ARY News so far, the portal of FBR remained suspended despite continuous efforts of the technical teams.

The FBR chairman has directed to fix the problem on an urgent basis as thousands of people are facing difficulty in filing their tax details.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pertinent to mention that June 30 is the deadline for assets declaration, nonetheless, Prime Minister Imran Khan recently hinted to make another extension for the scheme.

The Federal Board of Revenue has said they have no information yet regarding extension in the deadline. The scheme’s deadline can be extended by an ordinance, the country’s supreme tax collection body said.

The federal government on June 1 introduced the Assets Declaration Scheme, with an aim to help people benefited from it by whitening their concealed assets.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi has already assured that assets declared through the scheme won’t be used for any other purpose, neither will be presented as evidence in any of the case.

Comments

comments