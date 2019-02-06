FBR says number of taxpayers increased this year

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that a number of taxpayers in the country increased by 0.1 million this year as compared to last fiscal year.

In a press statement, FBR authorities informed that as many as 1.179 million tax returns submitted to the tax collecting body in first seven month of fiscal year 2017-2018, while the FBR collected 1.630 million tax returns in first seven month of current fiscal year 2018-2019.

The FBR said that the number of taxpayers as compared to the population of the country is very low. For the purpose measures have been taken to increase the number of taxpayers in the country.

Last month, the FBR had decided to launch an operation against non-compliant high net-worth individuals, and warned of arrests who don’t cooperate in the probe.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar had recently said that number of taxpayers in the country have increased by 30 per cent during a year, adding that so far 1,400,000 taxpayers have filed their tax returns.

He said that previous amnesty scheme was granted legal cover so that it could not be withdrawn, adding that action was being taken against 3,500 tax evaders and non- filers with proven trail of large business transactions and financial deals.

