Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


FBR says number of taxpayers increased this year

FBR Tax

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that a number of taxpayers in the country increased by 0.1 million this year as compared to last fiscal year.

In a press statement, FBR authorities informed that as many as 1.179 million tax returns submitted to the tax collecting body in first seven month of fiscal year 2017-2018, while the FBR collected 1.630 million tax returns in first seven month of current fiscal year 2018-2019.

Read also: FBR readies plan for operation against high net-worth people

The FBR said that the number of taxpayers as compared to the population of the country is very low. For the purpose measures have been taken to increase the number of taxpayers in the country.

Last month, the FBR had decided to launch an operation against non-compliant high net-worth individuals, and warned of arrests who don’t cooperate in the probe.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar had recently said that number of taxpayers in the country have increased by 30 per cent during a year, adding that so far 1,400,000 taxpayers have filed their tax returns.

He said that previous amnesty scheme was granted legal cover so that it could not be withdrawn, adding that action was being taken against 3,500 tax evaders and non- filers with proven trail of large business transactions and financial deals.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Apple reaches 500-mln-euro tax settlement with France

Business

Wall Street higher on earnings optimism ahead of Trump speech

Business

UK economy flat-lines as Brexit nears, firms cut jobs: PMI

International

Saudi Arabia launches office to keep up corruption fight


ARY NEWS URDU