FBR shares tax, asset details of entire Zardari family with NAB: sources

KARACHI: Pursuing assets beyond means case National Accountability Bureau has reportedly written on Monday to Federal Bureau of Revenue to share tax details of ex-President Asif Ali Zardari and the family, ARY News reported.

NAB has required tax details of Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, his son and party chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari, and his daughters Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, which the revenue board has furnished, sources said.

According to the details divulged by FBR sources to ARY News, NAB, with the help of Anti Money Laundering Act 2010, required the tax details of Pakistan Peoples Party President’s entire family including his brother-in-law Mir Munawar Ali Talpur.

It also included in its requirements the revenue details of Messers Zardari Group Private Limited and asked for tax files and wealth statements.

The sources have also shared that the accountability watchdog has required the details of all sorts of dealings and transactions made by the group and the revenue board, in line with the AML Act, has complied and has shared all the said details.

Have furnished to NAB all the required details of taxes and assets, FBR sources said.

Separately today, an accountability court indicted former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-foreign minister Miftah Ismail and other co-accused in the LNG terminal reference filed against them by the NAB.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Azam Khan ordered provision of a copy of the charge-sheet to all accused. They denied charges and opted to contest them.

