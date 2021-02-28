FBR exceeds tax target, collects Rs2916 bn in eight months of FY21

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Sunday announced that it has achieved the tax target for the first eight months of the fiscal year, 2020-21, collecting Rs2916 billion.

In a series of messages on Twitter, the tax collection body shared the details of the revenue collected during the eight months, saying that they received an amount of Rs 2916 billion against the set target of Rs2898 billion.

“Last year the tax collection in the same period stood at Rs2570, which shows a six percent increase in the incumbent fiscal year,” it said.

The FBR further said that the Rs343 billion was collected during the month of February, more than the tax target of Rs325 billion for the month.

The tax body further said that they had made tax refunds of Rs152 billion so far, which is 97 more than the previous year, which saw that refunds in the same period at Rs79 billion.

It further said that the number of tax filers also increased by eight percent during the ongoing year to 2,6 23,000 as compared to 2,430,000 tax filers in the same period of the previous year.

