FBR to promote tax culture through educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for promoting Taxation system in the country, a special signing ceremony of Letter of Understanding (LoU) between Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held in Islamabad to promote tax culture and tax awareness in all educational institutions.

A letter of understanding (LoU) was signed by FDE Director General Zia Batool and Chief (FATE) FBR Ayesha Farooq on Wednesday.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajija Akram Khan, FBR Chairman Javed Ghani, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani and others were present.

The LoU shall serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens.

The training sessions will inculcate among the students about the significance of paying taxes and how to indicate tax evasion. FBR will educate and 220,000 students and 7,500 teachers through taxation syllabus, training sessions and seminars.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani stated that FBR has decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training sessions to promote tax culture.

Federal Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood also applauded the initiative and hoped that FBR would also collaborate with the provinces to follow this practice.

