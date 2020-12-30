FBR wants over Rs2m cash transaction for sale, purchase of property reported

ISLAMABAD: Every cash transaction worth Rs2 million or above for the purpose of sale or purchase of property is required to be reported, according to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR issued guidelines for real estate agents (REAs) under the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) regime brought in to meet the requirements of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

According to the guidelines, real estate developers and agents are required to file CTR (currency transaction report) on every transaction of Rs2 million or above for sale or purchase of immovable property.

However, any transaction through banks for this purpose is not required to reported, the board said.

The FBR said the step is aimed at checking money laundering and meeting the FATF requirements. There are instances of ill-gotten money invested in the real estate sector through cash transactions, it added.

