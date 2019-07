FBR’s 34 senior officers transferred

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday transferred and posted 34 senior officers mostly at Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (I&I) and Inland Revenue (IR).

To ensure transparency in the system, the posting transfer of the officials is part of the government’s overall policy. Two notifications were issued in this regard.

FBR transferred and posted at Abid Mehmood, Director, Directorate of I&I, Peshawar; Muhammad Tariq Arbab, Commissioner IR (Peshawar Zone) Regional Tax Office (RTO), Peshawar; Asem Iftikhar, Director, Directorate of I& I (IR), Karachi; Abdul Rehman Bullo, commissioner IR (Zone-II) Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU)-II, Karachi; Ahmad Kamal, Director, Directorate of I&I IR, Lahore; Muhammad Naveed, Commissioner IR (Appeals-III), Lahore; Pir Khalid Ahmed, Director, Directorate of I&I, IR, Hyderabad; Pervez Ahmad Shar, Additional Commissioner IR RTO, Hyderabad; Fakhryia Anjum, Additional Commissioner IR RTO, Peshawar; Abdul Rehman Khilji, Additional Commissioner IR RTO II, Karachi; Hameed-ur-Rehman, Additional Director, Directorate of I&I, Peshawar; Muhammad Amin, Additional Director, Directorate of I&I, Karachi; Ajmal Khan, Additional Commissioner RTO, Peshawar; Saad Waqas, Additional Director, Directorate General of Training & Research IR, Lahore; Qaiser Naeem, Assistant Director (Audit), RTO, Faisalabad; Sami Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner RTO, Peshawar; Imran Zafar, Deputy Director, Directorate of I&I, Faisalabad; Arshad Ahmed Khan, Assistant Director (Audit), RTO II, Karachi; Sarwat Malik Habib, Deputy Commissioner RTO, Islamabad; Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Deputy Commissioner RTO, Islamabad; Masood Alam, Assistant Director (Audit), RTO II, Karachi; Nadeem Ashraf Baig, assistant Director (Audit), RTO III, Karachi; Hafiz Muhammad Azam, Assistant Director (Audit), RTO III, Karachi; Muhammad Rashid, Assistant Director (Audit), RTO III, Karachi; Zahoor Ahmad, deputy Director, Directorate of I&I, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Munir Sadiq, has been posted as Chief, IR Policy Wing FBR; Reema Masud, Chief, IR Policy Wing FBR; Said Iqbal, Secretary, IR Policy Wing FBR; Ajaz Hussain, Additional Commissioner IR Corporate Regional Tax Office, Karachi; Abdul Wahid Shar, Secretary, IR Policy Wing FBR; Usman Ahmed Khan, Additional Director, Directorate General of Training & Research IR, Lahore; Maheen Hassan, Second Secretary, IR Policy Wing FBR; Muhammad Adil Khan, Second Secretary, IR Policy Wing FBR; and Muhammad Nauman, Second Secretary, IR Policy Wing FBR.

