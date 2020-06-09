ISLAMABAD: Federal government has planned to earmark Rs177.512 billion for dams and hydropower projects in the budget for next fiscal year as it aims to prioritize spending on water conservation projects in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to budget recommendations, Rs 164 billion would be utilized for the projects from national exchequer while Rs13.50 billion would be arranged from foreign funding resources.

It was recommended to set aside Rs 80 billion for construction of Dasu Hydro-power project at Indus River.

The World Bank had also approved a loan for construction of the Dasu Hydropower project in 2017 and the project was delay after obstacles were created in acquiring land for the project.

The government has also recommended to earmark Rs 21 billion for construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam while Rs 14.7 billion were planned to be set aside for Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project during the next fiscal year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) has already awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works at Diamer-Bhasha Dam after directives from the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, it was also suggested to earmark Rs 5 billion for upgradation of power generation at Mangla Dam while Rs 8.90 billion funds would also be set aside for two expansion programmes at Tarbela Dam.

Rs 7 billion would also be earmarked for Mohmand multi-purpose dam while Rs2 billion would be set aside for Kachhi Canal project in Balochistan for the next fiscal year.

