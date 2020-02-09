Fed cabinet to mull over proposal to bring down Hajj 2020 expenses

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where approval would be given to the Hajj Policy 2020, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the cabinet would decide over the expenses to be incurred on Hajj from the country in 2020.

“A proposal to lower down Hajj expenses by Rs 50,000 to 60,000 will be presented in the cabinet on Tuesday and after a nod from the cabinet, federal Minister for Religious Affairs will announce the policy,” they said.

On January 23, the Ministry of Religious Affairs admitted before a Senate panel that this year’s Hajj package will cost pilgrims Rs1,15000 more.

The secretary concerned informed the Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony that rupee depreciation and airfare hike forced the government to jack up the Hajj cost.

The religious affairs secretary said about 1,79000 people will be able to go on the holy pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia this year.

Moreover, other than the Hajj expenses issue, the prime minister would also lay guidelines in the cabinet meeting to bring down the prices of basic commodities’ items and an important announcement is expected after the cabinet meeting in this regard.

“Improving numbers of utility stores and cooperation under the Ehsas programme will also come under discussion during the meeting,” they said.

The cabinet would also mull over the ongoing political situation while the prime minister would also be briefed over the progress made in the flour crisis probe.

The prime minister would take the members into confidence over the recent Malaysia trip.

The issues pertaining to a resolution on the public hanging of the child rape convicts passed recently from the National Assembly and progress in talks with the coalition partners would also come under discussion during the meeting.

