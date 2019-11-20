ISLAMABAD: The federal government is mulling over imposing a complete ban on use of social media by government servants during work hours.

This was told by National Information Technology Board (NITB) officials during a meeting of National Assembly (NA) standing committee on Information and technology on Wednesday.

It was said that not only the use of social media applications or pages including Facebook and Whatsapp would be banned during the office timing but the officials would also be barred from bringing storage devices-USBs- to the offices.

The government employees will also be barred from indulging in any part-time businesses, the NA body was apprised.

It was further told that the government was also mulling over to counter fake news pertaining to government orders and actions and a central server would be established at the NITB, for fulfilling the propose.

E-offices will be established at every ministry, which will be interconnected, they said. “Any official information would be shared on the server after prior approval of the federal authorities.”

This server would act as Whatsapp and official videos, audios and photos could be shared on it after prior permission.

