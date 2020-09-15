Fed govt announces petroleum prices for next 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday decided to maintain petroleum prices in the country for the next 15 days, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout of the federal finance ministry, the new prices would remain enforced in the country for 15 days from 16 to 30 September.

The fuel prices would be adjusted for 15 days from this month rather than an earlier procedure to set the petroleum prices for a month.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously, the federal government maintained the prices of petroleum products during September after PM Imran Khan rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) summary suggesting an increase in the rates.

According to the notification, the petrol price will be maintained at Rs103.97 per litre, Rs106.46 for high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs65.29 for kerosine oil and Rs62.86 for light diesel.

PM Imran Khan at that time said in a statement, “The federal government will not increase fuel prices as people are already going through difficult times due to coronavirus and recent rainfalls and floods across the country.”

He further said that the incumbent government will not put more burden on flood-hit masses by increasing petroleum prices.

