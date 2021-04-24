Fed sends new batch of Covid vaccine doses to provinces

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday provided new consignment of the COVID-19 vaccine to the provinces, citing sources ARY News reported.

The vaccine doses were dispatched to provinces in the cold-chain containers via road and by air, the sources said.

Sindh and Balochistan have been dispatched vaccine batches in special flight.

Provinces have been supplied Sinopham, CanSino and Sinovac vaccine doses in consignments, according to sources.

Overall 11,70,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots have been provided to provinces, sources at the Ministry of National Health said. Punjab have been provided 6,15,000, Sindh 2,25,000 shots, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,30,000 doses, Balochistan 50,000 jabs, Islamabad 65,000, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 60,000 and Gilgit-Baltistan 25,000 doses of corona vaccine, the health ministry sources said.

There is no let-up in Covid-19 fatalities as Pakistan recorded the highest number of deaths from the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 157 people died of Covid-19 in a day, pushing the national tally to 16,999. The last time the country recorded the highest death toll in a single day was on June 20 when 153 people died.

As many as 5,908 new infections surfaced when 52,402 samples were tested. The country’s overall ratio of positive tests jumped to 11.27%, according to the NCOC.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 790,016 with the addition of 5,908 cases.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 285,542, Sindh 276,670, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 112,140, Islamabad 72,613, Balochistan 21,477, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 16,327 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,247.

