Federal cabinet to mull over 12-point agenda today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday (today) will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet to discuss a 12-point agenda, ARY News reported.

According to the copy of the agenda, the federal cabinet will discuss economic conditions of the country and also mull over opposition’s call of protest.

The prime minister will also take the cabinet members into confidence over the recent OIC meeting held in Makkah.

The cabinet is also expected to grant approval to formation of the National Commission for Children.

It will also take a decision regarding converting the visit visas of Chinese nationals into work visas. The annual and review report of the 2018 elections will also be presented.

The meeting will also approve appointment of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Islamabad. It will also appoint the chairmen and members of the insurance tribunals in Lahore and Multan.

The federal cabinet will grant approval to appointment Atiq Ahmed as the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education chairman.

The last federal cabinet meeting held on May 28, had strongly condemned the attack on the army check post in North Waziristan and maintained that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the tribal citizens for their rights and safety to life and property.

