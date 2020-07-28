Federal cabinet meets today to discuss 13-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet will meet today (Tuesday) to discuss the 13-point agenda and overall political and economic situation in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the PM Office.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the cabinet will approve the setting up of a commission to investigate the shortage of petroleum products in the country. The issue of import of Euro 5 diesel and petrol will also come under discussion during the meeting.

The cabinet will be briefed on dues of media houses as well as economic indicators of the country.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet will also approve the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 22 while a progress report on institutional reforms will also be presented during the meeting.

A draft of rules and regulations for the appointment of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman and members will also be presented during the meeting.

Sources said that the federal cabinet will also approve the appointment of the chief executive officer (CEO) of the state-owned, Universal Service Fund (USF), a subordinate entity of the Ministry of Information Technology.

