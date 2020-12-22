Web Analytics
Federal cabinet approves Pakistan’s first ever Electric Vehicle policy

Electric Vehicle Policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy, ARY News reported. 

The cabinet meeting was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation and reviewed the 12-point agenda.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy and the Mobile Manufacturing Policy were approved by the federal cabinet. The decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken on December 16 were also green-lightened by the committee.

The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet had approved Mobile Device Manufacturing and EV Policy for two and three-wheelers, last week.

The approval was given during ECC meeting presided over by the Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh in Islamabad.

The forum had also approved the removal of withholding tax of 4 percent on manufacturing to retailers of locally manufactured phones and removal of Sales Tax on locally manufactured phones.

