Federal cabinet approves formation of commission to probe petrol crisis

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has approved formation of a commission to probe petrol crisis.

The meeting discussed the 13-point agenda and overall political and economic situation in the country.

During the meeting, PM Khan vowed to hold those accountable responsible for petrol crisis in the country.

The premier also directed strong action against the sugar hoarders and directed to ensure government fixed rate across the country.

The members were also briefed on dues of media houses as well as economic indicators of the country. A discussion was also held on institutional reforms report during the meeting.

A draft of rules and regulations for the appointment of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman and members was also presented for suggestions.

Furthermore, the federal cabinet also approved the decision taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on July 22 while a progress report on institutional reforms was also presented during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the oil crisis surfaced across the country in the month of July after the government made significant cut in petroleum prices on recommendation of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

