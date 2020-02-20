Federal cabinet decides in principle not to raise electricity, gas rates

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided in principle for not hiking prices of electricity and gas besides deliberating further steps for reducing inflation, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that a meeting of the federal cabinet was held at PM House under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan today to discuss 16-point agenda.

A detailed review was made over the government’s steps taken to reduce inflation, whereas, the members have made a decision in principle for not hiking power and gas prices.

During the meeting, the premier directed concerned authorities for strict monitoring of commodities’ prices after the issuance of a relief package. It is also directed to devise a strategy for decreasing import levy to lessen prices of pulses, said sources.

Federal minister Faisal Vawda raised the matter of affected children by metabolism disorder. PM Imran Khan issued orders to ensure the availability of life-saving nutrients after removing the ban on its imports. The premier ordered the health adviser to look into the matter.

Moreover, the matter related to the appointment of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) commission and a briefing on parliamentarians’ inclusion in the Ehsaas programme were postponed.

