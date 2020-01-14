Federal cabinet greenlights launching of new airline: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting concluded which held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan after giving approval of various decisions including launching a new airline, sources told ARY News on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet was summoned to discuss the 16-point agenda besides reviewing national and global developments. The recent escalation between the US and Iran also came into discussion.

Sources said that the cabinet members okayed the launching of a new airline, AirSial, as well as greenlighted the agreement of Pak-Saudi air services.

PM Imran Khan has been briefed over administrative issues of different ministries and its subordinate departments. The recommendations forwarded by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and Cabinet’s Law Committee have been approved.

The cabinet has postponed the matter related to the appointment of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) chief executive officer (CEO), however, the appointments on the positions were approved including Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) director-general, production control member of Heavy Industries Taxila and in-charge member in Karachi Secretariat of Pakistan Ombudsman.

A report was also presented before the members regarding the distribution of four per cent quota allocated for erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Gilgit-Baltistan.

PM Imran Khan and the cabinet members have also discussed the reservations of its coalition partners. PM Khan said the coalition partners of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government have always shown support in tough time and the Centre will also move forward with its partners in future.

