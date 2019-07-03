Federal Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2019, Senior Citizen Bill

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet, which met on Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, formally approved Hajj Policy 2019.

This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, sitting beside Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, in a media briefing in Islamabad.

She said Prime Minister Khan has directed to make the Hajj policy free of all scandals.

Awan also informed media that PM Khan will himself inaugurate Hajj flight operation on July 5. It will be the first time that Pakistani pilgrims will leave Islamabad airport after completing all formalities of immigration through Raod to Makkah project.

The special assistant said the cabinet has also given approval of Senior Citizen Bill 2019 to facilitate aged people of the country. An old age home will be established in Islamabad, which will be later extended to other parts of the country, she added.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said for the first time Saudi Arabia is extending e-visa facility to Pakistani Hujjaj. This year 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj and the government has made remarkable arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation, he said.

