ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan is underway, ARY News reported.

The 20-point agenda of the cabinet meeting pertains to the exchange of convicted prisoners between Pakistan and China and reviewing the 172 names placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection to money laundering.

Minister of State for interior Sheharyar Afridi will brief the cabinet members regarding the aforementioned issue.

According to sources, the formation of a coordination council is likely to be approved in the meeting. This council will work for poverty alleviation after members of the nursing council receive a go ahead from the federal cabinet.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed the federal cabinet to review its decision of placing 172 people on the ECL in the fake bank accounts case.

A two-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard the high-profile case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Taplur, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and businessmen allied with the Pakistan People’s Party.

The top court had ordered the federal government to revisit its decision of placing 172 persons on the no exit list.

