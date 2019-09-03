Federal cabinet to discuss occupied Kashmir’s situation today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad today (Tuesday) to discuss eight-point agenda including current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to sources, the cabinet will review the situation in the held valley while the closure of Pakistan airspace for India will also come under discussion during today meeting.

The cabinet will also give approval of the appointment of Federal Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza as Chairperson Land Revenue Commission.

The federal cabinet will also review the proposal to regularize thousands of daily wages employees working in the federal educational institutions during today’s meeting. The meeting will also approve the Real Estate Regulation and Development Ordinance 2019.

The cabinet will also approve the formation of a committee to finalize the first Islamic calendar. The cabinet will also give approval to an agreement between Pakistan and Malta to end visa restriction for diplomatic staff.

In the last meeting of the federal cabinet, the overall political and economic situation of the country, as well as the situation in occupied Kashmir and the line of control (LOC), came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had briefed the cabinet members about so far progress made on the Kashmir issue and situation after the UNSC session was also discussed.

