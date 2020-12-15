Federal cabinet likely to make petroleum commission’s report public

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of the federal cabinet to discuss 14-point agenda today, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal government will deliberate upon publicising the investigation report of the petroleum commission. The agenda of the forthcoming cabinet meeting was extended by the inclusion of three more items.

It is expected that the federal cabinet will give approval to make the probe report of the petroleum commission besides taking decisions for the initiation of strict actions against the responsible persons.

Moreover, Attorney General of Pakistan will brief the cabinet members over the legal matters. The appointment of new chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was also included in the agenda.

Some ministers will participate in the meeting through video link due to coronavirus. The cabinet members will mull over the political, economic situation of the country besides reviewing the matters related to COVID-19 pandemic and security issues.

The deadline given by, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and the next phase of the anti-government movement announced by the opposition alliance will also be discussed.

A briefing will be held by finance ministry regarding the disbursement of funds and resources to the provinces. Another briefing will be organised pertaining the survey of Ehsaas Kifalat programme and Corona Relief Fund.

The other items of the agenda include a report on the use of Metropolitan Club’s building in F-9 Park; appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) of Ignite, a subordinate institution of the Ministry of Information Technology (IT); appointment of managing directors (MDs) of Sui Northern and Southern gas companies; appointment of CEOs of power supply companies; appointment of the members of the board of directors (BoD) of Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) and re-structuring of the board of trustees of Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

