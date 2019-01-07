Federal cabinet has raised reservations over GB draft, AG tells SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday was apprised that the federal cabinet has raised reservations over draft that has been finalized for the provision of the constitutional rights to the people of Gilgilt Baltistan, ARY News reported.

A seven member larger bench of the top court, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took-up the case related to provision of the fundamental rights to the people of GB.

“The federal cabinet has raised objections over the GB’s draft by underlining the need of the constitutional amendment into the matter,” the AG informed the court.

The federal government wanted an interim order to safeguard the fundamental rights of the GB people, the attorney general said.

Number of judges in Gilgit Baltistan can be increased by the Pakistani government, he continued.

To this, the CJP asked about the procedure of the appointment of the judges from the AG. “The appointment should be ensured through the judicial commission,” the top judge remarked.

The top judge remarked how the matters pertaining to the assets of the state are resolved, as we have the recent example of GB’s court ruling about the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“Make sure provision of all the fundamental rights to people of Gilgit Baltistan, avoid creating legal hindrances,” the CJP remarked.

During the hearing of the case, the law minister of Gilgit Baltistan said, we want implantation on the recommendations tabled by Sartaj Aziz committee.

