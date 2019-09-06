Schedule of federal cabinet session changed due to Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The schedule for the September 10’s federal cabinet session was changed in respect of Muharram as the Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the meeting on September 12 to discuss 13-point agenda, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Khan has summoned the federal cabinet session on Thursday after changing the schedule in respect of the Muharram-ul-Haraam.

During the upcoming session, the premier will apprise the cabinet members regarding his plans for his next visit to the United States (US).

The cabinet will review the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political and parliamentary matters of the country.

A briefing will be given on the government’s diplomatic efforts and contacts with world leaders.

Real Estate Development and Regularisation Ordinance 2019, conversion of visit visas to Chinese citizens into work visas, issuance and suspension of airline licences, reconstitution of the board of directors for tobacco control, as well as the appointment of private members in railway board will be discussed in the session.

Moreover, the cabinet members will review the progress over the commencement of public welfare projects by each ministry, recommendations for the establishment of Economic Corridor Authority, approvals to the decisions taken by the Energy Committee and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The cabinet will also look over the implementation of decisions which were taken in previous sessions.

