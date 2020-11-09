Federal cabinet session summoned to discuss seven-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a session of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) to discuss a seven-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

A briefing will be given to the cabinet members regarding the subsidies and grants, whereas, it is likely to notify a registrant body for Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

In the forthcoming session, the Ministry of Interior will submit a summary to seek permission from the federal cabinet to proceed investigation into different cases.

The agenda also includes a summary for nominations of the board of directors for Saindak Metals Limited and re-organisation of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

The federal cabinet will also approve decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) during its session on October 28 and Cabinet Committee on Energy on October 29.

