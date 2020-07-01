Federal cabinet summons summary for licence cancellation of suspected pilots

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has summoned the detailed summary again for the cancellation of licences of the suspected pilots after getting a briefing by the concerned officials, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a federal cabinet meeting today where he was briefed over the cancellation of licences of suspected pilots.

The federal cabinet members said that it was a complicated issue regarding the pilots’ licences and the authorities will search for more evidence. The federal cabinet also summoned the detailed summary of the issue from the aviation ministry once again. Some members thought that the matter related to the pilot degrees was mishandled, said sources.

Moreover, the cabinet postponed the approval for the issuance of arms licences for prohibited weapons from the interior ministry. The recommendation for the appointment of Usman Nasir as managing director of Pakistan Software Export Board was approved. It is decided to get services of Horwath Hussain Chaudhary company to conduct an audit of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The cabinet approved the removal of Section 7 from the Drug Pricing Policy. Sources said that the administrative control of Marghazar Zoo Islamabad was also given to the climate change ministry.

It is also approved to amend regulations for the development schemes of parliamentarians. The cabinet members praised the timely action of police, Rangers and personal security guards to thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. The cabinet members also paid rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the PSX attack.

