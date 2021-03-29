Federal cabinet to decide on retail price of COVID-19 vaccines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a session of the federal cabinet on Thursday in order to discuss 22-point agenda that also include the prices of COVID-19 vaccines, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet will mull over the country’s political and economic situation besides reviewing the steps for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic and vaccination process.

A briefing will be given to the federal cabinet members regarding the usage of the electronic voting machine and the provision of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

The federal cabinet is also likely to decide on the retail prices of COVID-19 vaccines during the upcoming session.

Earlier on March 21, it emerged that the federal cabinet had approved a summary regarding prices of COVID-19 vaccines – Chinese and Russian doses – to be imported by the private sector after a recommendation from the health ministry following approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The health ministry had recommended the price of two anti-COVID jabs of the Russian vaccine be set at Rs 8,449. The packet containing four doses of Sputnik-V is set at Rs 16,560 while 10 and 20 doses would be available at Rs40,555 and Rs 81,110 respectively after approval from the federal cabinet.

Moreover, the single-shot COVID vaccine from China – Convidencia – would cost Rs4,225.

Two pharmaceutical companies are importing vaccines from abroad with one hailing from Karachi importing the Russian vaccine while the Chinese vaccine would be imported by a multi-national pharma company.

