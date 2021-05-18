Federal cabinet decides to send medical aid to Palestine

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to mitigate the sufferings of Palestinians, the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday decided to send medical aid to Palestine on humanitarian grounds, ARY News reported.

The cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also discussed the current situation in Palestine and condemned the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Later briefing the media persons about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided leadership to the Muslim Ummah from day one on the Palestine issue.

The Information Minister said the Palestinian leadership also acknowledges Pakistan’s firm stance on the matter. Fawad Hussain said the nation will observe solidarity day with the Palestinians on Friday.

He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Turkey and he along with some other foreign ministers of the Muslim countries will go to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session.

The minister said the federal cabinet was also briefed about the investigation into Rawalpindi Ring Road project. He said the preliminary investigation reveals that the alignment of the project was changed to benefit some housing societies.

Referring to electoral reforms, the information minister said the government is committed to introduce electronic voting machines to ensure transparency in elections and give the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. He regretted that the opposition is not serious in electoral reforms and the PML-N and the PPP have not made their position clear on the right to franchise to overseas Pakistanis.

