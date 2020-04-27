Govt allocates Rs75bn for daily wagers who lost jobs due to lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said that govt has proposed a relief package amounting to Rs75 billion to benefit common workers and daily wagers, who lost their jobs due to coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Hammad Azhar said that a portal to provide relief worth Rs75 billion is being launched for lower-income people who have lost their income due to the lockdown.

Ministry of Industries and Ehsaas Programme will jointly launch this portal after getting approval from federal cabinet, he added.

“Labourers and daily wagers can get themselves registered by accessing the portal and filling the requisite information. Government is also going to introduce PM Programme for small businesses, under which the government will pay their electricity bill for three months”.

“Around 3.5 million people running small businesses like tailor shops, small markets, and industrial units will take advantage of this initiative,” added Hammad Azhar.

The programme will equally be available for the people of Azad Kashmir as well, he added.

Hammad Azhar said on Sunday said his ministry will table a relief package for small businesses in an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Millions of small businesses and Industries shall benefit from this package once it is approved by ECC and Cabinet.”

