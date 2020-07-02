ISLAMABAD: In a step towards improving the debt-ridden tourism industry, the federal government has decided to completely restructure the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), ARY News reported.

According to details, the government has decided to reconstitute the entire structure of PTDC. It was also decided to fire 400 political appointees’ from the department by clearing their dues.

In this regard, a notice has been sent to all employees.

Moreover, the govt also decided to hand over hotels located at tourism spots to respective governments. Under the new system, the National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) will take over the administrative control of PTDC.

Read More: ECC approves Rs one billion grant for PTDC endowment fund

The PTDC’s board of governors and the federal government took this step to prevent further losses.

Earlier in January, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved Rs one billion grant for Pakistan Tourism Development Endowment Fund.

A meeting of the ECC chaired by Federal Adviser on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh approved technical supplementary grant of Rs one billion under a demand of the cabinet division for Pakistan Tourism Development Endowment Fund (PTDEF) during 2019-20.

Comments

comments