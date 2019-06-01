Federal Govt announces raise in salaries of nurses

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has announced ‘Eid Gift’ for the nurses with increase in their salaries, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza has announced raise in the wages of nurses in a statement.

He said that the monthly stipend of student nurses in the center has been enhanced from existing Rs. 6800 to 20,000 rupees.

Dr. Mirza said that the mess allowance of regular nurses in grade 16 has been increased to 8000 rupees from current 500 rupees.

The regular nurses’ dress allowance has also been increased from present 600 rupees to 3000 rupees.

PM’s special assistant said that this increase is estimated to cost over 228 million rupees to the government in a year.

The raise in nurses salaries will come into force from the new fiscal year, Dr. Mirza further said.

This is Eid Gift to the nurses from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the special assistant said. He said the nurses are backbone of the health sector and this is the first step towards granting incentives to them.

Health is the foremost priority of the government and all possible resources will be allocated to improve this sector, Zafar Mirza further said.

