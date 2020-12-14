Federal govt allows export of mangoes, oranges

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Monday gave a go-ahead for exports of mangoes and oranges from the country after making changes to the export policy, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, under the new policy, the exports of oranges would begin from May 20 while mangoes would be exported to other countries from May 20.

Although the decision has been made, however, the commerce and food security ministries could make changes to the decision at the last minute owing to the production of the fruits within the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Pakistani mangoes and oranges are in great demand abroad.

On October 06, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne expressed his love for Pakistani delicious mangoes and thanked President Arif Alvi for sending a gift of the Pakistani fruit.

In a letter written to President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prince of Wales Prince Charles had thanked President Dr Arif Alvi and said he was amusingly amazed upon receiving mangoes’ gifts.

“Pakistani mangoes are very delicious,” the Prince wrote in a letter and added that he and his wife really appreciate the wonderful gift of the fruit.

Besides this, the mango gifts were dispatched to Kuwait, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Singapore, Spain, UK, Italy, and other friendly countries to be delivered to the head of states.

The move was aimed at promoting the Pakistani fruit at the global level.

