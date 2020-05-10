Federal Govt extends lockdown in Islamabad till May 31

ISLAMABAD: The government on Sunday extended lockdown for another three weeks till May 31, ARY News reported.

The federal government in a notification today announced extension in lockdown till 31st May with exemption for the construction sector as the businesses related to the sector will now be opened with implementation of SOPs.

In the first phase of the opening, steel, plastic pipe, electronic equipment, paint industries have been opened, while sanitary works and hardware shops would also remain open.

Moreover, shops in small markets will remain open under the SOPs for five days in a week, while parks and tennis courts also allowed to remain open with compliance on the standard operating procedures.

General stores, bakeries, flour mills, dairy shops, meat shops, fruit shops and bread-makers shops will remain open throughout the week from 9:00 in morning till 5:00 PM.

The tyre puncture shops, drivers’ hotels, filling stations and restaurants will remain open 24 hours, while postal carriers and pick and drop services will be opened from 9:00 in the morning till 5:00 PM.

All major shopping centres of Islamabad and in the surrounding areas will remain closed.

All academic institutions and shopping malls, large restaurants and hotels will remain closed, the notification said.

It is to be mentioned here that the government of Punjab had announced yesterday that large shopping malls, educational institutions, restaurants, hotels, marquees, marriage halls, cinemas and places of large gatherings will remain closed in the province.

