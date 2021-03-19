Federal govt notifies takeover of JPMC Karachi

KARACHI: The federal government has issued a notification regarding the takeover of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

“The federal government has been pleased to constitute a Board of Governors, in respect of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi under section 4 of the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance 2020,” the notification reads.

The board of members includes Mushtaq Kassim Chappra, Philanthropist and Industrialist, Ms. Ronaq Lakhani, Philanthropist, Dr Muhammad Irfan Daudi, Associate Professor Surgery/Consultant Surgeon and Mr Rashid A. Khan, Businessman.

Meanwhile, the sources have claimed that the Sindh Health department has opposed the formation of the BoG and has announced not to be a part of it.

Read more: Federal govt to take back control of three Karachi hospitals

The Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment had given the control of the three major public-sector hospitals – NICVD, JPMC and NICH – to the federal government and directed the provincial and federal governments to complete a smooth transition of the hospitals’ control.

The verdict had been announced when the Sindh government and the health institutions approached the court with a claim that since the subject of health had been devolved to the provinces under the 18th Amendment, the management of the JPMC, NICVD and NICH also vested with the Sindh government.

Comments

comments