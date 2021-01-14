Federal govt hopes PDM will not take law into hands

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has hoped that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will hold its protest within the ambit of the law, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference after holding a meeting of the committee of the federal ministers, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed flanked by Pervaiz Khattak, Fawad Chaudhry, Farogh Naseem and others said that the committee is hopeful that the PDM will not take the law into their hands.

The minister warned the opposition from raising such slogans that create anarchy in the country. Rasheed reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term.

Replying to a query, he said no matter what, PM Khan will not recognise Israel.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the ECP was constituted by the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz after consultation and how come now they are accusing it?

Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak criticized the opposition for not skipping meetings of the committee formed to look into the issues of polls rigging allegations.

“I was head of the committee, but the opposition only attended two sessions and only raised allegations without any proofs”, said Khattak.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Law Minister Faroogh Naseem said that according to the Supreme Court’s ruling sit-ins cannot be held everywhere and we all are bound to follow article 189 of the constitution.

