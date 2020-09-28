Govt likely to earn Rs 100 bln with privatization this year: Soomro

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Monday said that the government likely to earn 100 billion rupees with privatization of the state owned entities in this fiscal year, ARY NEWS reported.

In a meeting, privatization minister said that preliminary work initiated for privatization of the power distribution companies.

Privatization process of the State Life has also been started, Soomro further said.

The economic agenda of the government will not be affected by any movement of the opposition, he said.

“The government have no threat and it will complete its tenure of five years,” the federal minister said. “We will also win the next elections and form the government,” he said.

“We have no agenda to push the opposition to the wall,” he added.

It was informed during an earlier meeting that privatization of two RLNG-based power plants Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant in Jhang district and Baloki Power Plant in Kasur was in the final phases.

Muhammad Mian Soomro directed the officials to continue the privatization process of public entities included in the active list and said that all legal and administrative issues pertaining to the process should be resolved soon.

We will also seek suggestions from the privatization commission on the process, he said.

