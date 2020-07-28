Federal govt rejects proposed amendments in NAB ordinance by opposition

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has rejected the proposed amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance tabled by the opposition, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The opposition has attempted to clip the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wings by proposing amendments in the NAB Ordinance, however, the federal government rejected to accept it.

The draft of the amendments, obtained by ARY News, stated that the modifications will be applied on every citizen who had performed duties anywhere in Pakistan, whereas, the amended act will not be implemented over the financial loss of Rs1 billion or less to the Centre or a province.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The amended law will bar the government to hold accountability on matters related to taxes, remittance, decisions of regulatory bodies, cabinet, Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Council of Common Interests (CCI), Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), property, funds and transactions.

The opposition also sought to promulgate the regulation to bar the anti-corruption watchdog from taking action on crimes came under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010. The pending inquiries and investigations of the institution will be proceeded by concerned officials and departments.

It is suggested to transfer the pending hearings in the accountability courts of the cases filed under the Sub-Section 3 of Section 4 from Clause A-E to concerned courts and regulatory authorities.

The act will not be taken into effect if a public office-bearer did not take advantage of his position nor presence of any evidence. The same rule will be applied over the crime committed over wrong advice, practice, decision, opinion or a report.

It is suggested to take accountability action on a common citizen over giving bribe to a government official or detecting both sides while taking advantage of committing a financial irregularity. The act will be applied to a common citizen who is proved as dependent a government officer or ostensible owner [benamidar] of his assets.

Those persons will not be considered as benamidar who possess property pass or acting as trustee, executive, partner, director, agent or legal adviser. Moreover, the accused person’s wife, child aged below 18, siblings and other relatives will not be declared as benamidar. The wife who is not paying income tax and children below 18 will be considered as the dependent, stated the proposed amendment.

The opposition suggested to erase word of Member of Parliament and Federal Parliament Secretary from the Clause 2 of the sub-section.

The corruption of Rs1 billion and more will be considered as a crime, suggested the opposition.

It is recommended that President will appoint prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after holding consultation with the prime minister and the opposition leader. The NAB prosecutor general will be appointed for three-year tenure, whereas, no extension or re-appointment will be made.

Comments

comments