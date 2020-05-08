Govt disburses Rs541.63 bn of PSDP funds

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has disbursed over Rs541.63 billion in term of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds during the last 10 months, ARY News reported on Friday.

Over Rs233.78 billion of funds released to the federal ministries, more than Rs15.72 billion for national highways and more than Rs38.49 billion for the security enhancement.

According to the statistics, over Rs43.49 billion funds were released to the governments of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, whereas, over Rs30.18 billion sanctioned to the cabinet.

The government has sanctioned more than Rs27 billion funds to higher education commission, Rs72.67 billion to the water resources’ ministry and Rs10.76 billion to the railway sector.

For the uplift of merged tribal districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the federal government released funds worth Rs23 billion.

National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) have been granted more than Rs20.71 billion funds.

More than Rs8.21 billion funds were sanctions to the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, whereas, more than Rs9 billion funds were given to the projects initiated by national health’s ministry.

Comments

comments