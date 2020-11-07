Federal govt released Rs289 bln PSDP funds since July: documents

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released about Rs289 billion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds till the first week of November during the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the statistics provided in government records, a total of Rs289 billion funds was released for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and about Rs188.34 for development projects of the federal ministries.

Rs43.26 billion was released for projects of the Ministry of Water Resources, more than Rs28.22 billion for Cabinet Division, Rs32.34 for Ministry of Finance, Rs14.4 billion for Higher Education Commission (HEC) and over Rs23.3 billion for National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

The documents stated that Ministry of Railways has been issued funds worth Rs11.75 billion, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Rs6.88 billion, Ministry of National Food Security & Research Rs6 billion, Rs24.14 billion for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), over Rs67 billion for Division of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Rs750 million to Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA).

