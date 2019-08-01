Federal Ombudsman submits report in SC over jails’ condition

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ombudsman on Thursday submitted a report in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the dilapidated situation of jails across the country, ARY News reported.

The recommendations made for the reformations in jails across the country were also the part of the report which was submitted in the apex court.

The report stated that the federal ombudsman chaired high-level meetings for the betterment of jails while different suggestions were forwarded for the reformations.

The suggestions were forwarded by a lawyer, Hafiz Ehsaan, which urged the higher authorities to activate provincial and district-level committee for the improvements. It is also recommended to keep an eye over the performance of the committees which should be bound to visit jails at least once in a month.

Interior Ministry and provincial home departments were also advised to expedite reformations’ process for jails besides bringing automation and special medical facilities with the assistance of donors. The report suggested undergoing medical tests of all prisoners for the diagnosis of life-threatening diseases like AIDS and Hepatitis.

A separate prison cell should be established for drug-addicted and mentally-ill prisoners. It is also advised to establish special funds for the welfare of prisoners and to pay fines of the inmates who are not wealthy enough to pay it.

