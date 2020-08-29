Federal, Sindh govts to immediately resolve three major problems of Karachi: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday said that the federal government, along with Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

In a series of tweet, PM said the whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation and suffering, there is a positive development.

“My and Sindh government have agreed to resolve three major problems of Karachi.”

ان میں شہربھر کے نالوں کی مکمل صفائی، آبی گزرگاہوں کی راہ میں رکاوٹ بننے والی تجاوزات سے نمٹنا، کوڑا کرکٹ اور نکاسی آب کے مسائل کا مستقل حل دریافت کرنا اور کراچی کے عوام کو پانی کی فراہمی جیسے بنیادی اور اہم ترین مسئلے کا حل شامل ہے۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 29, 2020

He said these include cleaning the nullahs once and for all and dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.

It may be noted that on Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed post-rain situation in Sindh, especially in Karachi and offered support to get out of rain disaster.

