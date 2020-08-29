Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Federal, Sindh govts to immediately resolve three major problems of Karachi: PM Khan

pm imran khan karachi problems

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday said that the federal government, along with Sindh government, is moving to immediately act and resolve three major problems of Karachi.

In a series of  tweet, PM said the whole nation feels the pain our people in Karachi are going through. However, out of this devastation and suffering, there is a positive development.

“My and Sindh government have agreed to resolve three major problems of Karachi.”

He said these include cleaning the nullahs once and for all and dealing with encroachments impeding water channels; devising a permanent solution to the solid waste disposal and sewerage problems; and resolving the critical issue of water supply to the citizens of Karachi.

Read more: Clifton, Punjab Chowrangi underpasses remain filled with rainwater

It may be noted that on Friday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed post-rain situation in Sindh, especially in Karachi and offered support to get out of rain disaster.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

LEAs recover large cache of arms, munitions in Kohlu

Pakistan

Clifton, Punjab Chowrangi underpasses remain filled with rainwater

Pakistan

High flood flow to pass through Trimmu Headworks today

Pakistan

Aamir Liaquat Hussain deplores Karachi situation after rain


ARY NEWS URDU